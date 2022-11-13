Babar 5, Shadab 7; Stokes 10, Curran 10 - Pakistan v England T20 World Cup final ratings

England raised their level when it mattered most – in the knockouts – to lift the T20 World Cup title after a battling win over Pakistan in the final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ben Stokes saved his best innings of the tournament for the biggest stage as he shrugged off the pressure in a tense chase to remain unbeaten on 52 and complete a five-wicket win while chasing 138.

The match had been set up by left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who gave away just 12 runs for three wickets from his four overs to restrict Pakistan to under 140. The wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood were arguably the game-changing moments.

But the credit for the win will go to Stokes, who held England's batting together in the face of some hostile pace bowling from Pakistan. He played and missed several times but survived to the end to secure his team both white-ball world titles.

