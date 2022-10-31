Fastest bowlers at T20 World Cup 2022 including Wood, Rauf and Nortje

T20 cricket is game of chance. But one thing that was certain during the T20 World Cup in Australia was the dominance of pace.

Read more Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

The more extreme the pace, the more impact it was going to have in the tournament. And just as expected, the fastest bowlers of the tournament have been tough to negotiate.

England pacer Mark Wood set the benchmark in his very first outing, sending down the fastest delivery of the tournament against Afghanistan.

Wood clocked of 154kph (95.6mph) during the five-wicket victory. In fact, it was the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history, averaging 149kph.

"I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker," Wood said.

There are others in the tournament who will be competing with Wood for the tag of the fastest bowler in the world. South Africa's Anrich Nortje, Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson and Pakistan's Haris Rauf are the other fast bowlers who have crossed the 150kph mark.

Interestingly, India are the only major team without a single express quick in their squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has bowled their quickest delivery of the tournament.

Fastest bowlers of T20 World Cup 2022

1. Mark Wood (England) - 154kph (95.6mph)

2. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - 153kph (95mph)

3. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - 151kph (93.8mph)

4. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 151kph (93.8mph)

5. Naseem Shah (Pakistan) - 148kph (92mph)

6. Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka) - 147kph (91.3mph)

7. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 145kph (90mph)

8. Hardik Pandya (India) - 145kph (90mph)