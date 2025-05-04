Riyan Parag hits six sixes in a row but Rajasthan Royals still lose IPL 2025 thriller by one run

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag created history on Sunday by becoming the first player in IPL history to hit six sixes off consecutive legal deliveries. However, his extraordinary effort went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders eked out a one-run win at the Eden Gardens. Chasing 207 for victory, Rajasthan had slipped to 71-5 in the eighth over. Captain Parag then waged a lone battle, smashing 95 off 45 balls which included six consecutive across two overs in Kolkata. The 23-year-old's blitz, which included a wide in between the fourth and fifth six, began with him smashing England spinner Moeen Ali for five sixes in an over. Then, after his partner Shimron Hetmyer took a single, he hit one over the fence off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/06/champions-trophy-is-varun-chakravarthy-the-new-ajantha-mendis-or-is-he-here-to-stay/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/06/champions-trophy-is-varun-chakravarthy-the-new-ajantha-mendis-or-is-he-here-to-stay/">Varun Chakravarthy </a>in the next over. Parag joined an elite list of batters to have hit five sixes in an over in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/">IPL </a>after Chris Gayle (2012), Rahul Tewatia (2020), Ravindra Jadeja (2021) and Rinku Singh (2023). Parag, who is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson, added 92 with Hetmyer but after their departures Rajasthan finished on 205-8 after a tense final over. Needing 22 to win from six balls, left-hand batter and impact substitute Shubham Dubey hit two sixes and a four off Vaibhav Arora. The seamer, however, defended three on the final ball with a run out of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/31/rr-v-csk-jofra-archer-goes-from-one-extreme-to-the-other/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/31/rr-v-csk-jofra-archer-goes-from-one-extreme-to-the-other/">Jofra Archer </a>to hand Kolkata victory. Kolkata remain in the hunt for the play-offs with their fifth victory in 11 matches while Rajasthan are already out of the qualification race. All-rounder Andre Russell had set up victory for three-time champions Kolkata as he struck form with an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls that took Kolkata to 206-4. In reply, Moeen and fellow spinner Chakravarthy took two wickets each to dent the Royals. Fourteen-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/29/ipl-2025-rise-of-a-phenom-india-greats-hail-teen-sensation-vaibhav-suryavanshi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/29/ipl-2025-rise-of-a-phenom-india-greats-hail-teen-sensation-vaibhav-suryavanshi/">IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi </a>was the first to go on four for his second successive flop after he became an overnight sensation with his 35-ball ton earlier this week. Moeen struck on his fifth ball in the second over of the chase and soon got the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chakravarthy then snared two wickets in three balls including wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga, both out for a duck. Parag and Hetmyer, who hit 29, then brought Rajasthan back into the contest, but fast bowler Harshit Rana removed both players in two overs. Earlier, Kolkata's Afghanistan opener Rahmanaullah Gurbaz and captain Ajinkya Rahane set the pace in their second-wicket partnership of 56 after Sunil Narine's early departure. Gurbaz made 35 and Rahane hit 30 before Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who hit 44, and Russell upped the scoring. After the match, Rajasthan captain Parag said the record did not mean much to him as his team lost. “I was just too sad about myself getting out. Probably a miscalculation from my side, I should have finished it. I think we could have found better options in the last six overs,” Parag said. “I think they were 120 or 130 and our spinners did really well. Maybe we could have cut down their runs, but the game was in our hands. We should have finished this.”