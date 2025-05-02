IPL 2025: Rajasthan's 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for a duck days after historic century

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a taste of the unpredictability of the game following his stunning century in the previous match with a two-ball duck in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Suryavanshi was in seventh heaven on Monday against Gujarat Titans when he became the youngest player to smash a hundred in men's Twenty20 cricket (101 off 38), but the teenager fell in the first over against Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid had urged caution when it came to praising or criticising the youngster, saying he was bound to have both success and failure in his career – a prediction that has proven true.
Chasing a target of 218, Suryavanshi tried to clear mid-on with the second delivery he faced from Deepak Chahar but the young opening batter found Will Jacks at the edge of the circle, silencing the home fans in Jaipur who looked on in disbelief.
"He's going to have to learn to deal with failures as much as success, as his coach says," commentator Ian Bishop said as a dejected Suryavanshi made the slow walk back to the pavilion.
Suryavanshi was not the only batter to struggle in the chase, however, as his wicket triggered a batting collapse.
Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) ripped through Rajasthan's batting order while Karn Sharma (3-23) cleaned up the tail as Mumbai won by 100 runs – their sixth straight win.
Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya said the team were going back to "simple" cricket with clinical batting and bowling performances.
"As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship ...," said Hardik. "Everyone is really clear. We're going back to simple cricket, and it's working for that. We want to take game by game, and be humble and disciplined."
As Mumbai provisionally moved to the top of the table, eighth-placed Rajasthan have now been eliminated from play-off contention.
