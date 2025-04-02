Highest-paid cricketers of PSL 2025 including Warner, Babar and Shaheen

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League will be special for a number of reasons. The tournament is being held right in the middle of the Indian Premier League. The clash, which was earlier seen as a no-no for any franchise league, has been fully embraced by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Moving the PSL owed much to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/can-pakistan-still-qualify-for-champions-trophy-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/24/can-pakistan-still-qualify-for-champions-trophy-semi-finals/">Champions Trophy </a>that was held in Pakistan earlier in the year, and secondly due to the increasingly crowded schedule at the beginning of the year. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/15/highest-psl-salary-2025/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/15/highest-psl-salary-2025/">PSL </a>will now take place from April 11 to May 18 with six teams – Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars – fighting it out for the top prize. The schedule of the PSL means the tournament will be in direct competition with the IPL for eyeballs and top talent. A number of overseas players, who are not participating in the IPL, will now get a chance to showcase their skills in the PSL. However, there is a chance players could leave the PSL and go to play in the IPL in case of a late call-up, as was the case with South African <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/21/ipl-2025-talking-points-new-leaders-mission-2026-and-growing-global-footprint/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/21/ipl-2025-talking-points-new-leaders-mission-2026-and-growing-global-footprint/">all-rounder Corbin Bosch</a>, who pulled out of the PSL and joined Mumbai Indians owing to a more lucrative deal. To counter such moves, the PSL has improved the salary structure for players, offering more to the top players with the hope that they would remain in the league. According to the Pakistan board, a separate fund of $1 million has been created to pay the top players over and above what they would receive through the player draft, which has a salary cap. Players in PSL are placed in five sections – platinum, diamond, gold, silver and emerging. The best overseas and local players are in the platinum category and receive the best remuneration. David Warner (Karachi Kings): $300,000 Daryl Mitchell (Lahore Qalandars): at least $220,000 Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi): $220,000 Fakhar Zaman* (Lahore Qalandars): $220,000 Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars): $220,000 Saim Ayub* (Peshawar Zalmi): $220,000 Naseem Shah (Islamabad United): $220,000 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans): $220,000 Matthew Short (Islamabad United): $220,000 Shadab Khan (Islamabad United): $220,000 Michael Bracewell (Multan Sultans): $220,000 Kane Williamson (Karachi Kings): $220,000 Usama Mir (Multan Sultans): $220,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Peshawar Zalmi): $220,000 Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators): $220,000 Finn Allen (Quetta Gladiators): $220,000 Mark Chapman* (Quetta Gladiators): $220,000 Adam Milne (Karachi Kings): $220,000 Abbas Afridi (Karachi Kings): $220,000 * Player availability subject to fitness