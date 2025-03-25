Uncapped Ashutosh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur make an early mark in IPL 2025

The opening encounters of the 2025 Indian Premier League have had it all - high scores, close games, and even something for the bowlers as well. Already, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone into overdrive with the bat, blasting 286 in their opening match of the season, while defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were completely outplayed in the season opener at home. Beyond the familiar faces, a few lesser known players made a big impression very <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/22/ipl-2025-virat-kohli-guides-royal-challengers-bengaluru-to-big-win-over-kolkata-knight-riders-in-opening-game/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/22/ipl-2025-virat-kohli-guides-royal-challengers-bengaluru-to-big-win-over-kolkata-knight-riders-in-opening-game/">early in the tournament</a>, showcasing the vast pool of talent at the disposal of the franchises in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/20/ipl-2025-watch-uae-fixtures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/20/ipl-2025-watch-uae-fixtures/">IPL </a>and also underscoring the match readiness of modern T20 cricketers. There are mystery spinners, and then there is Vignesh Puthur. The left-arm wrist-spinner from the southern Indian state of Kerala is an almost complete unknown in Indian cricket, having not even represented his state. He was plucked out of a domestic T20 tournament by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/27/hardik-pandya-returns-to-mumbai-indians-from-gujarat-titans-in-ipl-trade/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/27/hardik-pandya-returns-to-mumbai-indians-from-gujarat-titans-in-ipl-trade/">Mumbai Indians</a>, sent to South Africa for further polishing as a net bowler and then used as an impact player in the first match of the IPL in Chennai. Puthur, 24, was pressed into action as Mumbai were running out of options while defending 159. With the help of sharp spin and good control, Puthur picked up three top order wickets, including the well set captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, to bring Mumbai back into the match. While his team still lost, Puthur - the son of an autorickshaw driver - made a huge impression on senior players on both sides. Quality left-arm wrist-spin is one of the most valuable trade skills in T20 cricket and Puthur seems to have it in abundance. Last season, Ashutosh Sharma created an unexpected and highly effective middle order partnership with Shashank Singh at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/ipl/2022/05/19/mayank-agarwal-punjab-kings-captaincy-has-been-a-great-learning-experience/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/ipl/2022/05/19/mayank-agarwal-punjab-kings-captaincy-has-been-a-great-learning-experience/">Punjab Kings</a>, turning matches around from impossible positions in the second innings. However, Punjab could not quite benefit from their form as their entry points were not ideal. Ashutosh, 26, was surprisingly not retained, and landed up at Delhi Capitals, where he pulled off a spectacular win in his debut outing against Lucknow. Delhi were 7-3 and 50-4 chasing 210. Ashutosh was struggling for most of his innings, moving to 20 off 20 balls. Then, as the equation came down to 62 from 30 balls with four wickets in hand, the burly batsman hammered Lucknow bowlers to all parts of the ground, closing the match with a stunning six for a one-wicket win, finishing on 66 from 31 balls with five fours and as many sixes. This could be the season Ashutosh forces his way into the national consciousness and senior team. Before Ashutosh's masterclass on Monday, there was a powerful cameo from Vipraj Nigam. Another uncapped player who snuck under the radar, Nigam made an impact with the ball and bat against Lucknow. The leg-spinner and lower order batter could have had the perfect day, had a simple chance at cover from Nichloas Pooran not been dropped off his bowling. Still, he got the chance to become a hero in the second innings. The 20-year-old was responsible for putting momentum back into Delhi's innings after Tristian Stubbs was bowled by Manimaran Siddharth with the team needing 97 from 45 balls. With Ashutosh struggling at the other end, the diminutive batter cracked 39 off just 15 balls. Had he not got out right after the drinks break, Nigam could have finished the game on his own. His timing and placement made one wonder whether he could be better used up the order. Plus, he is a proper leg-spinner who bowls in first-class cricket, which will come in handy on quite a few surfaces in the IPL.