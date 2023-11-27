Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in IPL trade

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have completed the trade of former player Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

The 30-year-old is returning to the franchise where he won four titles between 2015-2021 before switching to tournament newcomers Gujarat.

An attacking batsman and fast bowler, Pandya led Gujarat to the IPL title in 2022, their debut season, and remained captain in their runners-up finish this year. He scored 833 runs in 30 innings with a strike rate of 133.49 while also taking 11 wickets.

“Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy,” said Akash Ambani the owner of Mumbai. “It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family,” added co-owner Nita Ambani in a statement.

“From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians.”

Meanwhile, Cameron Green is leaving Mumbai – to join Royal Challengers Bangalore – despite being the second most expensive buy in the auction for the 2023 season at $2.11 million.

Green had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries. He took six wickets with his pace bowling. The 24-year-old joins Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis at Bangalore, who are still hunting a maiden IPL title.

Pandya's move to Mumbai puts an additional $1.8 million in Gujarat's coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on December 19.

"He has expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat's director of cricket, said in a statement.

“We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Taking over from Pandya as Gujarat captain will be Shubman Gill, with Solanki saying the opener had shown “growth in stature and standing over the last two years”.

“We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket,” he added. “His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force.

“His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm.”