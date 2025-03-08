Shubman Gill hoping India can continue gold rush in Champions Trophy after 2024 T20 World Cup title

Shubman Gill says India are hungry for another major title to add to the T20 World Cup they won last year. That thrilling win over South Africa in the final Barbados in 2024 was their first in an ICC global event for 11 years. Their previous title was the Champions Trophy which they won in England in 2013. They will be pushing to regain the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy </a>when they face New Zealand in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/champions-trophy-new-zealand-hold-off-south-africa-to-set-up-dubai-final-against-india/" target="_blank">Sunday’s final </a>at a sold-out Dubai International Stadium. Gill, India’s vice-captain, is one of a variety of their batters who are entering the final in fine form. He says their confidence is not just swelled by their recent performances, but also by the memories of that title success last year. “Sometimes once you get one title, then I think that kind of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/29/hardik-pandya-and-virat-kohli-clinch-t20-world-cup-title-for-india/" target="_blank">breaks the jinx</a>, and it gives you the momentum,” Gill said. “Also, you are not very desperate about getting the title and it’s not good when desperation kicks in. Then it’s hard to put the occasion out of the equation. “In all these big matches the players or the teams that can put the pressure and the occasion out of the game has a better chance of winning it. “Winning the title in 2024 doesn’t mean that we are less hungry, but I think it kind of makes us more balanced. Yes, we have won an ICC title, and we'll try to do our best to win this one.” Speculation has been mounting that Rohit Sharma, the India captain, could retire from one-day international cricket if India are successful on Sunday. His young understudy, Gill, said the matter has not been discussed and that the side are solely focused on what they need to do to beat New Zealand. He did acknowledge that playing alongside the likes of Rohit and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/23/virat-kohli-century-inspires-india-to-familiar-win-over-pakistan-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank">Virat Kohli </a>is a privilege. “This is the best batting line-up that I have been part of personally,” Gill said. “Rohit and Virat I think all time one day greats in the world. “Rohit is one of the best openers in white ball. And Virat is one of the best ODI batsmen ever. [Also] we have Shreyas [Iyer] in such a good form, KL [Rahul], Hardik [Pandya], and [Ravindra] Jadeja. I think the depth in our batting makes it easier for the top-order batsmen. “We can play more freely from the top because we have so much depth. I think this is one thing in which we struggled a little in the beginning. “There was not enough depth in batting, so there was a little more pressure on the batsmen to bat long. But I think the depth in batting allows us to play a little more freely.”