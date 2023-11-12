KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer smash centuries as India crush Netherlands at World Cup

KL Rahul smashed the fastest century by an Indian at a World Cup and Shreyas Iyer also hit a brilliant hundred as the hosts cruised to a 160-run victory over the Netherlands in Bangalore on Sunday.

The victory sets India up perfectly for their semi-final showdown against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday and maintains their 100 per cent win record – played nine, won nine.

On a good batting surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India's top three of Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51) and Virat Kohli (51) all reached their half-centuries before Iyer (128 not out), compiling his fourth ODI hundred, and Rahul (102 off 64) blasted India to 410-4 in their 50 overs.

Faced with record World Cup chase for victory, bottom-of-the-table Netherlands made a solid start thanks to Max O'Dowd (30), Colin Ackermann (35), Sybrand Engelbrecht (45) and Teja Nidamanuru (54) but were never really in the hunt and were rolled over for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2-29) impressed alongside Kuldeep Yadav (2-41), Jasprit Bumrah (2-33) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-49).

Iyer eased to his hundred in 84 balls in an innings that included 10 fours and five sixes, while Rahul needed only 62 balls to reach the landmark by hitting two massive sixes in the last over.

The pair's partnership was worth 208 runs, the highest fourth-wicket stand in World Cups, as India rattled off 126 runs in their final 10 overs.

India captain Sharma said after the game: “Honestly, since we started the tournament it was always about taking one game at a time and playing that game well.

“11 games in all if you go all the way, that's a lot of games. It's important for us to break it down and focus on one game and play it well.

“That's what everyone did. You play in different conditions, you've got to adapt and that's what we did.

“We're very pleased with how we played in these nine games. We've been very clinical from game one until today. That's because different individuals have stepped up at different points.

“This is a good sign for a team when everybody wants to take the responsibility and get the job done.”

Player of the Match Iyer said: “It was a bit like déjà vu when I was getting nearer to the century, because when I got close against Australia I threw my wicket away so I wanted to kick on.

“I hurt my arm on 95 so I had to settle down and take a bit more time.

“My last few innings have given me a lot of confidence. It wasn't an easy wicket to start on so I knew I had to make the most of getting a good start.”

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said: “I think we played two really good games of cricket in the tournament and gave ourselves opportunities in other games. It's tricky to say where we were compared to where we wanted to be.

“We are pretty confident with the style we play. We knew it was going to be a tough tournament. We have a lot to get better at ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

“I think India showed pure class with the bat, I thought we bowled well in periods. They soaked up the pressure., They are going to be a hard side to beat in the rest of the tournament. As for ourselves, we are a young side still and it's about growth for us.”