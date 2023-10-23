England call up Brydon Carse to World Cup squad in place of injured Reece Topley

Struggling England have called up Brydon Carse to replace the injured Reece Topley but the 28-year-old fast-bowler is unlikely to feature in their next game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

England's hopes of retaining the 50-over title are hanging by a thread after losing three out of four matches so far in India.

In their latest defeat – a record-breaking 229-run thrashing by South Africa in Mumbai on Sunday – Topley, 29, broke his finger while fielding off his own bowling and the injury has subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

The left-armer had been England's leading wicket-taker, with eight in three matches despite being left out of their opening defeat against New Zealand.

Durham pacer Carse last played in the warm-up game against Ireland last month – when he took 1-40 at Trent Bridge but did not feature in the next game at Bristol, which was abandoned due to rain before England had a chance to bowl – and has taken 14 wickets in 12 one-day internationals.

Carse is set to fly out on Tuesday making it highly unlikely he will play against the Sri Lankans in Bangalore.

“Brydon is a brilliant all-round package,” batter Joe Root said on Monday. “He scores some handy runs, is dynamic in the field and he's got a unique wicket-taking ability. He's got that Stokes element to him where you sometimes feel like nothing is happening and then he’ll pick up wickets, almost in a ‘Junior Plunkett’ kind of way. He’s very similar.

“He's a big personality and a great character to have around, so he's a good addition.”

Root also suggests the seamer could inherit Liam Plunkett's mantle as master of the middle overs.

England v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 South Africa team members celebrate their win over England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Getty

Plunkett was often undervalued for his role in England's white-ball revolution but played a crucial role in the 2019 final and was the only squad member to enjoy a 100 per cent record at the tournament.

“Pudsey [Plunkett] won't like me saying this, but [Carse] has almost got more to offer with the bat,” Root added.

“He's probably not got as much to offer in the dressing-room just yet, but he's a big personality too and a great character to have around, so he's a good addition. Whenever someone comes in and they're excited, and you can see it on their face straight away, a smile is infectious isn't it?

“It can bring the best out of everyone and having that come into the group can't be a bad thing for sure.”