India become top-ranked team in all three formats after Mohali ODI win over Australia

India rose to the top of the world rankings in all three formats after they defeated Australia comfortably by five wickets in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami was the star of the day for India in Mohali as he claimed career-best figures of 5-51 to dismiss Australia for 276.

India's frontline batsmen then gave a good account of themselves - four of India's top six smashed half-centuries - to secure victory with eight balls to spare.

Shami removed Mitchell Marsh in the first over to give India a strong start after stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field.

Almost all of Australia's top order got starts but only David Warner (52) managed a half-century.

The left-hander added 94 with Steve Smith, who made 41 in his return to action from a wrist injury.

Marnus Labuschagne (39) and Cameron Green (31) chipped in with useful runs in the middle order but could not get going.

Australia looked set for a bigger total with Josh Inglis (45) and Marcus Stoinis (29) scoring freely.

But Shami returned with the old ball on a slow surface to claim three lower-order wickets and hasten their collapse.

The pitch offered variable bounce and grip, which meant bowlers remained interested throughout the match.

However, India settled the contest early with a splendid century stand between opener Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71).

Gaikwad was given a reprieve when Inglis dropped him on 17 off Sean Abbott's bowling.

Gaikwad was opening the innings in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is among several frontline players rested for the first two matches of the series to keep them fresh for the World Cup that begins on October 5.

After Adam Zampa removed both the openers and Shreyas Iyer ran himself out in between, Australia were back in the contest.

However, Suryakumar Yadav, who made a free-flowing 50, and Rahul took the team to the finish line.

Rahul made 58 not out and secured victory by hitting Abbott for a four and a six.

India thus climbed to the top of the ODI rankings, moving one point ahead of Pakistan with 116 points. They were already the top-ranked Test and T20 team.

Both sides now move to Indore for the second match on Sunday, with the series finale in Rajkot on Wednesday.