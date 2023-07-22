Virat Kohli ends wait for overseas ton in landmark Test against West Indies

Virat Kohli ended a five-year wait for an overseas Test ton in his 500th international match to give India the upper hand in the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Read more Celebrity net worth: Virat Kohli still rules the cricket world

Kohli hit 121 off 206 balls to help the visitors post 438 on the second day before the hosts made a solid start in response.

Ravindra Jadeja (61) and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin (56) ensured the tourists put up a commanding score after starting the day at 288-4.

The West Indies, who lost the opening Test comfortably, started slowly in testing conditions but reached 86-1 at the close of play with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.

The day, though, belonged to Kohli as he reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.

A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark.

Expand Autoplay India's Virat Kohli completed his 29th century in the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday, July 21, 2023. AP

He was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered for a single.

Kohli faced 206 deliveries, hitting 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jadeja which put India back on track after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182-4.

"This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely," Kohli said after his first away Test century since Perth in 2018.

"The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about," he emphasised. "If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years' time the milestones won't matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team."

Jadeja's was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for 61. He was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach, television umpire Michael Gough overturning the "not out" verdict by on-field official Marais Erasmus. However, there was controversy over the dismissal as the bat and pad had made contact at the same time as the ball went past the bat.

Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.