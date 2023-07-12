Jonathan Figy enjoying 'great opportunity' after returning to UAE setup

Jonathan Figy will be looking to make up for lost time as he returns to the UAE fold after more than three and a half years.

The young batsman, who has already represented the senior UAE team at international level, had moved to England on a cricket scholarship to complete his higher studies in 2020.

That done, the left-handed opener was back in Abu Dhabi to resume his cricket and has now earned a place in the UAE A side for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday.

The UAE, drawn in Group B, play India A in their opener on Thursday at the Sinhalese Sports Club grounds in Colombo. Pakistan A and Nepal are the other teams in the group.

“It feels great to be back in the national team. I have been back here training in Abu Dhabi for the last seven or eight months and playing in the domestic competitions,” Figy told The National before his departure to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“I have had a pretty good run and this is a great opportunity to play India A, Pakistan A, and Nepal. They are top sides in this tournament and I'm looking forward for the games and good performances as a team.”

Figy, who turns 22 next month, has two ODIs under his belt. He made his debut for the men’s team against Scotland in a Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dubai in December 2019 and Namibia in the same competition in Oman in January 2020.

Figy also holds the record for being the first UAE batsman to score an Under-19 World Cup century.

Figy, born to Indian parents in Dubai, studied at the Abu Dhabi Indian School before moving to Winchester College in England on a cricket scholarship and later Leeds University.

He returned to the emirates after graduating with a degree in mathematics and statistics, eager to give cricket another go.

“The selectors have picked a virtual U23 squad for this tournament and I think it’s an opportunity for this young team to test their skills against some of the best talents and get a good idea where each one of us stand,” Figy said.

“I am up for it, of course, and want to do well. It’s very competitive to get into the national team with a lot of youngsters around. I have worked hard and believed in the process and kept going at it, and am happy to get this opportunity.”

Figy had been in the reserves for the last few tours and he now makes it into the squad.

“The main thing is the conditioning that I have gone through and I’m aware playing international cricket requires one to be fit and strong, and that’s what I focused on,” he explained.

Figy is also one of the most senior players in the squad led by all-rounder Ali Naseer.

“It’s a good idea for the cricket board to give the youngsters a go at this level and as a senior player on the side I can share my experience and motivate my teammates on the field,” he said.

“The best thing for me is that I know all these players as we have played a lot of cricket together and against each other in the age group tournaments both in domestic competitions and for the UAE. It’s something that will work out well for us.”

The UAE are playing India A in a difficult opener but Figy is relishing the opportunity.

“It can’t get better that playing against India in the first game. I see it as an opportunity for us to play against some of the best sides. Indeed, it’s a challenge but it’s also a good challenge for us.

“I know it’s going to be hard against India A and Pakistan A but we want to play our best cricket, and you never know what could happen. Having said that, it’s an opportunity for us to make the best use of it.”