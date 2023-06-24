Nepal's Super Six hopes end at Cricket World Cup Qualifier

A day after the UAE’s chances of making it to the World Cup were ended in Zimbabwe, their Asian rivals Nepal endured the same fate.

Nepal were beaten by the Netherlands in Harare in their final first-round game at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

It meant the Dutch clinched a top-three place in the group alongside West Indies and Zimbabwe and ruled out Nepal from advancing to the Super Six.

Nepal had enjoyed a stunning run since the start of 2023, winning 11 out of 12 matches to secure both one-day international status and a place at the Qualifier.

They started out the competition with defeat to Zimbabwe but hit back strongly by beating United States.

They began brilliantly against West Indies in the next game, only to lose out after a classy stand between Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran put an upset win beyond them.

That meant they needed to beat the Dutch in their final pool match to stand a chance of advancing.

Their task was too much after they were invited to bat first with a 9am start in Zimbabwe’s capital. Logan van Beek ended with four wickets as Nepal were bowled out for 167.

Although Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets, Nepal’s target was not a challenge for the Netherlands.

Max O’Down top scored with 90 as Netherlands completed a seven-wicket win with the best part of 23 overs to spare.