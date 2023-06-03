Evolution of India's Test team jersey over the years

The Indian Test team will be playing in a brand new kit when they take on Australia in the World Test Champion final in London next week.

Adidas have become the kit sponsors of the Indian men's and women's team for a five-year period.

For a few years, the Indian board had lesser known sponsors for their kits - sports merchandise brand MPL Sports and then Killer Jeans. Now, the Indian team have a recognised manufacturer supplying their kits and merchandise, which will have the famous brand with three stripes.

Adidas unveiled the jerseys for India's Test, ODI and T20 teams recently and the players will get to wear them in the coming days as Rohit Sharma's team fight Pat Cummins's Australia for the world Test title at The Oval.

The two finalists will battle for Test supremacy from Wednesday, and the top prize of $1.6 million for the winners.

India will be hoping to end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy, while the Australians will have one eye on the subsequent Ashes series against England.

In the picture gallery above, you can see India's Test jerseys over the last two decades.