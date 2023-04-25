India recall Ajinkya Rahane to squad for World Test Championship final against Australia

India have recalled batsman Ajinkya Rahane to their squad for June's World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahane, who last played a Test in the series against South Africa in January 2022, comes in to replace the injured Shreyas Iyer, who is currently in the UK for shoulder surgery.

READ MORE Sharjah Cricket Stadium unveils Sachin Tendulkar Stand on India great’s 50th birthday

The usually sedate Rahane has surprised many with a newfound explosiveness in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and has a strike-rate of more than 199 in five matches this season.

On Sunday, he produced a player-of-the-match unbeaten knock of 71 off 29 balls to help Chennai defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

Top-order batter Rahane has played 82 Tests, scoring 4,931 runs at an average of 38.52.

He was in India's XI when they reached the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, when they lost to New Zealand.

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Indian selectors named a 15-man squad led by captain Rohit Sharma for the title clash at The Oval in London on June 7-11.

T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped after making the five-day team for Australia's recent visit and playing his only Test in Nagpur.

Struggling batsman KL Rahul keeps his place after he was dropped from the XI for the final two Australia Tests, after averaging just 12.5 from his previous 10 matches.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are not included because of long-term injuries.

Bumrah was not considered as he is still recovering from a back injury and India hope to have him fully fit in time for the 50-over World Cup that they are hosting in October and November.

Pant will be missing because of the injuries he sustained after being involved in a serious road accident back in December.

Mohammed Shami leads the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, while KS Bharat remains the lone wicketkeeper, with Rahul likely to provide backup if required.