Akash Madhwal takes five wickets as Mumbai Indians thrash Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Mumbai Indians are one game away from the Indian Premier League final after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81-runs in Wednesday's Eliminator.

The five-time champions reached 182-8 from their 20 overs after winning the toss with Cameron Green following on from his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad by top-scoring with 41 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with 4-38, including the key wickets of Green and Suryakumar Yadav (33), while Yash Thakur took 3-34.

Mumbai milked 51 runs in the last five overs but still fell well short of the 200-mark, which had looked possible at one stage.

In reply, Lucknow batters imploded in spectacular fashion as they collapsed from 69-2 to 101 all out after 16.3 overs with pacer Akash Madhwal finishing with the remarkable figures of 5-5 from 3.3 overs.

“I was just practising, and waiting for this opportunity,” said player-of-the-match Madhwal. “I just practice, and that is what we execute. I'm proud of myself, but I'll try to be better.”

Australian Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 40 but only Kyle Mayers (18) and Deepak Hooda (15) managed to reach double figures while Lucknow also had three batters run out in comical fashion.

Mumbai will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the next play-off clash on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium for the right to take on Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's final, also in Ahmedabad.

“It's nice that it's going well at the moment. Our batting's been really good,” said Green. “Madhwal has been the game changer for us; five today, and got four-for the other day. He has been awesome: the moment he came, we realised he is special.”

Lucknow, who made their IPL debut last season with Gujarat as the league grew to 10 teams, fell at the same hurdle in the previous edition.

“We were in a really good position … and I completely take all the blame,” said captain Krunal Pandya. “We just had to bat better, just take that responsibility. But we didn't do after that break [the first time-out].”