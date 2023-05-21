Cameron Green hits century as Mumbai Indians smash Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Cameron Green cracked a superb century as Mumbai Indians thrashed rock-bottom Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Hyderabad openers Vivrant Sharma (69) and Mayank Agarwal (83) put on 140 for the first wicket in less than 14 overs but the pace could not be maintained as they reached 200-5 from their 20 overs. Medium-pace bowler Akash Madhwal set up the victory with figures of 4-37.

READ MORE PCB propose hybrid Asia Cup to allow Pakistan and India to play at neutral venue

In reply, Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan for just 14 but that only brought Australian batter Green to the crease as he combined first with captain Rohit Sharma (56) and then Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) to guide the team home with two overs to spare.

The result eliminated the Rajasthan Royals from the play-off race while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, remain in contention but need a win to make the next round, with a loss sending Mumbai through.

Green, a big buy for Mumbai for $2.11 million in the auction, sealed the victory with a single that also took him to 100 – a knock that came off 47 balls, including eight fours and eight sixes.

“It was a great stand with Rohit,” said the player of the match. “He's experienced and having his leadership at the other end helped. The set-up has been great, I've been well looked after an felt no pressure despite the price tag.”

Mumbai, five-time winners of the IPL, now await the result of the second match of the day between Royal Challengers Bangalore and holders Gujarat Titans to see if they can clinch the last remaining play-off spot.

“We came with the mindset to win and not worry what happens elsewhere and are just hoping for the best,” said Rohit.

Table-toppers Gujarat and second-placed Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first qualifier next week. Lucknow, who became the third team to book their play-off berth, await their opponent in the eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser will play the winner of the eliminator.