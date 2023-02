When does PSL 2023 start and how can you watch matches in UAE?

It's the season of T20 leagues across the world – be it UAE, South Africa, Bangladesh or, up until recently, Australia. Now, it is the turn of another franchise cricket heavyweight to regale fans with another exciting season.

The Pakistan Super League is back, and expect even more fireworks this time. After all, Pakistan are the T20 World Cup 2022 finalists and brimming with confidence in the shortest format of the game.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the top five of world rankings in T20 cricket, while star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is charting his way back from a knee injury, having guided Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title last season.

A number of exciting talents will also be looking to make an impression ahead of some major white-ball assignments later this year – the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup in India.

There is still some doubt over whether Pakistan will get to host the Asia Cup, or whether they will reconsider travelling to India for the World Cup if they don't get to host the Asia Cup due to their neighbours' reluctance to send a team to their country.

For now, players will be hoping to play in both the events and the PSL could be a great platform to audition for them, especially because conditions at all tournaments will be similar.

When does PSL 2023 start?

The PSL starts on Monday, February 13, with a match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 7pm UAE time.

What are the venues?

Matches will be held at four venues: Multan Cricket Stadium, National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

How to watch matches in UAE?

Games can be seen on Tapmad TV, who will be streaming the matches live in the Emirates.

PSL 2023 fixtures

February 13: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan (7pm UAE time)

Feb 14: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 15: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan (5pm)

Feb 16: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 17: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan (5pm)

Feb 18: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 19: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan (1pm); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 20: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 21: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 22: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan (5pm)

Feb 23: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 24: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Karachi (6pm)

Feb 26: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Karachi (1pm); Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore (6pm)

Feb 27: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Lahore (6pm)

March 1: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 2: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Lahore (6pm)

Mar 3: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 4: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Lahore (6pm)

Mar 5: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 6: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 7: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi (1pm); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 8: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 9: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 10: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 11: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi (6pm)

Mar 12: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi (1pm); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Lahore (6pm)

Mar 15: Qualifier 1, Lahore (6pm)

Mar 16: Eliminator, Lahore (6pm)

Mar 17; Qualifier 2 Lahore (6pm)

Mar 19: Final, Lahore (6pm)