Shafali Verma shows her class as India overpower UAE at U19 Women's T20 World Cup

After tasting success in their first appearance at a World Cup at the weekend, UAE’s Under 19 women’s side suffered a chastening experience two days later.

They marked their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup debut with a six-wicket win against Scotland in Benoni on Saturday.

Backing that up second time out was always going to be a tough assignment, given they were going up against the might of India.

So it proved, as the youngsters from the Emirates were outplayed by their illustrious counterparts.

As an illustration of the task they were facing, Shafali Verma, who is one of the young stars of the women’s game, and has played franchise cricket in England and Australia, was opening for India.

The India captain brought her class to bear as she made 78 in just 34 balls, an assault that included 12 fours and four sixes.

Her opening partner, Shweta Sehrawat, blazed 74 not out, and Richa Ghosh made 49 as the Indians amassed 219-3 in their 20 overs.

Theertha Satish, the UAE captain, railed against the inevitable in reply. She hit the first four legal deliveries of the reply to the boundary rope.

When she fell to the fifth ball of the innings, though, any chance of a shock quickly dissipated as the UAE eventually reached 97-5, succumbing to a 122-run loss.

The national team face hosts South Africa in their last pool match on Wednesday.