UAE make winning start in U19 women's T20 World Cup

The UAE won their first match at a global women’s event after they beat Scotland by six wickets in the opening match of the U19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The age-group side claimed a six-wicket success with the best part of four overs to spare in Benoni.

The competition is the first time a female side from the Emirates has played at a leading international event.

The men have played twice in each of the 50-over and T20 World Cups at senior level, while the boys U19 side have twice appeared in their age-group World Cup.

Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh and Samaira Dharnidharka took two wicket apiece as UAE limited the Scots to 99-9 from their 20 overs.

Captain Theertha Satish got the reply off to a solid start as she made 27 from 24 balls.

Dharnidharka made 23, before Mahika Gaur hurried her side to the winning line. Her unbeaten 33 from 25 balls included the winning runs, from the second ball of the 17th over.

The national team face India next on Monday, before their final group game against hosts South Africa two days later.

The opening morning of matches also threw up a significant shock as Australia were beaten by Bangladesh.