India end Australian women's record 26-match ODI winning streak

Meghna Singh and Jhulan Goswami, right, celebrate after guiding India to victory in the third ODI against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Getty

Australian women's world record 26-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals came to an end on Sunday after India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets.

India held their nerve to win the third ODI with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma (56) and Yastika Bhatia (64) helped them chase a target of 265 with two wickets in hand in Mackay.

Jhulan Goswami, 38, also starred for India, picking up 3-37 before clinching the victory with a boundary in the final over.

Australia captain Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments.

"Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win," Lanning said.

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (67) and Beth Mooney (52) steered Australia to a formidable total but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, falling to their first defeat since October 2017.

India skipper Mithali Raj praised her team's batting effort, which also saw a late cameo from Deepti Sharma (31) and Sneh Rana (30).

"We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak," she added.

"It's good to have some depth in the batting order."