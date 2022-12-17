All out for 15! Sydney Thunder sink to record low in Big Bash League T20

Sydney Thunder set an unwanted record as they were bowled out for just 15 in their Big Bash League match against Adelaide Strikers, a record low total in a professional T20 match.

Chasing 140 for victory at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, Thunder were dismissed in just 5.5 overs as Strikers' Henry Thornton and Wes Agar took nine wickets between them for nine runs.

"I don't have much to say about that, to be honest," Thunder captain Jason Sangha following their 124-run defeat.

"I could sit here and I could dive into what went wrong and what we could have done better. But at the end of the day, it's just not good enough for a professional team to get bowled out for that little."

Thunder's collapse eclipsed Turkey's 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019. It was well short of the previous lowest BBL score of 57 by Melbourne Renegades in 2015.

In all, five Thunder players were out without scoring, including both openers. No 10 batsman Brendan Doggett top-scored with four. Eight of the 10 wickets went to catches behind the wickets.

Thornton finished with surreal figures of 5-3, with Agar taking 4-6 and Matt Short grabbing the other wicket.

"I just tried to bowl my best ball," said Thornton.

"I'm still in shock, that's an amazing effort. I guess I got really lucky."