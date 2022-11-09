What time is India v England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final and how to watch in UAE?

England and India will be looking for two good days in Australia as they vie for the T20 World Cup title, starting with their semi-final clash on Thursday.

Both teams were fairly consistent during the group stage of the tournament, although Rohit Sharma's India were a bit more more dominant in their wins.

How the teams qualified and squad news

Jos Buttler's England suffered one defeat in four completed games, and even in the loss against Ireland, the Three Lions were staging a comeback during the chase before rain stopped play for good, so they should feel pretty good about their form going into the knockout game.

England defeated Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to seal their spot in the semis.

India will be more confident for Thursday's game. They started the tournament with a bang, defeating Pakistan off the last ball of the match in the Melbourne after a Virat Kohli masterclass. They won four out of five and lost just once - a close game in Perth against South Africa.

India's game against Zimbabwe on the last day of the group phase was set to be a must-win game but South Africa's shock defeat to the Netherlands sent India through automatically.

However, both teams face fitness issues ahead of their game. India captain Sharma was hit on the forearm while batting against the team's throwdown specialist and had to receive treatment before resuming batting.

England, meanwhile, will wait as long as possible to allow fast bowler Mark Wood and batsman Dawid Malan to prove their fitness.

Malan tweaked his left groin against Sri Lanka and Wood has pulled up with general stiffness in his upper legs in the last couple of days, putting question marks over their availability for Thursday.

Ben Stokes celebrates England's win over Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday that secured spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Getty

What time is the semi-final?

The England v India T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final will be played on Thursday, November 10, from 12pm UAE time.

Where is it being played?

The match will take place at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

How to watch in UAE?

The T20 World Cup 2022 can be seen live on Starzplay in the UAE. Subscriptions available at Dh24.99 a month.

Weather and conditions

The forecast is for possible morning showers in Adelaide, and even a thunderstorm, but it is expected to be clear later in the day. The pitch in Adelaide is best for batting first. Four out of the last five games at the venue were won by the team defending a total and even when teams have chased successfully, they have done so with some difficulty. All knockout games have a reserve day.