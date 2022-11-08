Injury scare for Rohit Sharma and Mark Wood ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final

India and England both endured anxious moments during training on Tuesday as they prepared for their T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide.

Read more Rollercoaster ride revives dreams of T20 World Cup glory

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on the arm while batting against the team's throwdown specialist. He was reportedly in pain and took a long break from the training session in Adelaide before returning to bat following some treatment on his forearm.

Sharma's fitness will be closely monitored by the management as he has looked to be the team's enforcer, albeit with limited success, at the top of the order as KL Rahul has taken his time to get going. Plus, his captaincy has been commendable in the tournament where India have lost only match - a close game against the Proteas.

The other major development ahead of Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide was the injury scare for English pace spearhead Mark Wood.

Wood withdrew from training after appearing to pull up during a gentle jog on the Adelaide Oval outfield, the Press Association reported.

Wood has been the fastest bowler on show at this tournament, averaging 92mph and touching 96mph on several occasions.

The 32-year-old took no further part in Tuesday's optional practice and did not bowl in the nets, seemingly a precautionary measure.

However, England will be worried given his fitness history. Wood recently missed the entire summer programme after undergoing two operations on his right elbow.

Also, the Three Lions is still waiting to take a call on batsman Dawid Malan, who tweaked his left groin while fielding in last Saturday's win over Sri Lanka and did not bat.