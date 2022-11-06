T20 World Cup: Pakistan and Bangladesh given lifeline as South Africa crash out

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been given a lifeline in the T20 World Cup after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in Adelaide on Sunday.

READ MORE How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

The Proteas would have clinched a place in the semi-final with victory against the Dutch, who started the day as last in the group.

They have now crashed out of the competition, though, after the Netherlands produced the latest shock in a tournament full of them.

The Dutch closed out a 13-run win, thanks to a fine all-round display by Colin Ackermann, and excellence with the ball by Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede and Fred Klaassen.

South Africa remain in second place in the group, but cannot advance as they will drop below the winners of the second match of the day, between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India are also assured of qualification, even before they start their match against Zimbabwe.

"It is a really hard one to swallow," Temba Bavuma, South Africa's captain, said. "We had the confidence and belief in ourselves as a unit to make the play-offs. Unfortunately for us, we couldn't do it."

More to follow