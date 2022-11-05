How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

It will be Super Sunday at the T20 World Cup with as many as four teams aiming to qualify for the semi-finals.

India are currently on top of Group 2 with six points after four games. South Africa are second on five points, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each.

The final round of group fixtures are such that all games are must-wins.

Final Group 2 fixtures

Sunday, November 6

South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide (4am)

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide (8am)

India v Zimbabwe, Melbourne (12pm)

Scenarios

The first match of the day sees the Proteas take on Netherlands. A win for South Africa will take them to seven points and through to the semi-finals.

Then, the fight will be between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh match will move up to six points, alongside India. Thereafter, the winners' fate will depend on India's result.

If India defeat Zimbabwe, Rohit Sharma's team will move to the knockouts. However, defeat for the team in blue could see them miss the cut. If it is Pakistan level on six points with India after the group stage, Babar Azam's team will qualify for the semi-finals as they have a superior net run rate.

However, if it is Bangladesh on six points with India, the Indians will most likely progress on a better net run rate.

Weather

The forecast is for clear skies in Adelaide and Melbourne, which means there is next to no chance of a washout and shared points.