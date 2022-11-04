Biggest sixes hit in T20 World Cup 2022 including UAE's Siddique and Pakistan's Iftikhar

The T20 World Cup in Australia has been dominated by bowlers, which has made for some tense matches and unexpected results.

The tournament is being held during an unusually wet part of the Australian season, which has spiced up the wickets and made batting a nightmare for many, especially openers. However, that does not mean batsmen have not played their part.

The true bounce offered on all Australian surfaces allow those who connect with the ball properly to get good value for shots. And hits that come from the middle of the bat travel a long way.

Already, we have seen some monstrous hits into the stands. The ones hit by Iftikhar Ahmed against South Africa and David Miller against India were match-defining shots as they came during crunch situations. But where do they rank among the biggest hits, starting from the first round of the T20 World Cup?

Biggest sixes of T20 World Cup 2022

1. Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 109m v Sri Lanka

2. Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 106m v South Africa

3. Odean Smith (West Indies) - 106m v Ireland

4. David Miller (South Africa) - 104m v India

5. Rovman Powell (West Indies) - 104m v Zimbabwe

6. Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - 102m v Ireland

7. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 102m v New Zealand

8. Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 101m v Sri Lanka

9. Michael Jones (Scotland) - 98m v Ireland

10. Lorcan Tucker (Ireland) - 98m v Australia