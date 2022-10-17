Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies in T20 World Cup

The opening round of the T20 World Cup in Australia witnessed its second major upset in as many days as Scotland thrashed two-time T20 champions West Indies by 42 runs.

On Sunday, Namibia sent shockwaves throughout the tournament by decimating Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. Then on Monday, Scotland outplayed the Windies in all departments.

Read more T20 World Cup: Coach Robin Singh explains UAE captaincy switch

George Munsey's 53-ball 66, which included nine boundaries, steered Scotland to 160-5 after being put in to bat first in the opening-round match in Hobart. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt then led the bowling charge to bundle out the 2012 and 2016 champions for just 118 in 18.3 overs.

With the stunning win, Scotland will be hopeful of making it to the Super 12 stage for the second successive occasion after doing so last year in the UAE.

"Obviously it is a special win for us. Took a lot of work and has given us belief," said Scotland skipper Richie Berrington.

"We haven't had as many T20 cricket as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form."

Left-handed Munsey and Michael Jones got Scotland off to a flier as they raced to 52 in 5.3 overs when rain interrupted play. Munsey hit a string of boundaries including three straight fours off Alzarri Joseph. The 45-minute rain break changed the momentum as Jason Holder bowled Jones for 20 soon after play resumed and then sent back Matthew Cross for three in his next over.

Munsey reached his first T20 World Cup fifty after a cameo by Calum MacLeod, who smashed 23 off 14.

In the chase, the West Indies never got going. Spinner Watt (3-12) opened the bowling and did the bulk of the damage while pace bowler Brad Wheal (2-32) and off-spinner Michael Leask (2-15) helped complete the job. The Windies now have no margin for error.

"Tough loss for us, obviously disappointed. We have to work hard and win two games. I think it's all about accountability and taking responsibility," captain Nicholas Pooran said.

"We have to put this loss behind us and pick ourselves up. Sometimes, when you lose games and perform bad as players, you want the next game to come as fast as possible."