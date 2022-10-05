Theertha Satish guides UAE to first win in Women’s Asia Cup – in pictures

Theertha Satish guided the UAE to victory against Malaysia as the national team claimed their maiden win at the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The left-handed opener made 62 not out to help steer her side to a seven-wicket win over their fellow qualifiers at the Sylhet International Stadium Academy Ground.

The two sides had met in the final of the qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur back in June.

The outcome in Bangladesh was a repeat of that fixture, with UAE easing to their victory target of 89 off the first ball of the last over.

Chaya Mughal, Esha Oza, Vaishnave Mahesh and Indhuja Nandakumar had taken a wicket each as UAE limited Malaysia to 88-4 from their 20 overs.

Although Oza and Khushi Sharma departed cheaply at the start of the reply, Theertha and Mughal steadied the nerves with a stand worth 59 for the third wicket.

The UAE will bid to add two more points to their tally when they face Thailand on Friday.

Thailand were comfortable winners when the two sides last met, during a quadrangular series in Dubai which preceded the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi last month.

Thailand are at the bottom of the Asia Cup table, though, after defeats in their opening two matches.

The win over Malaysia lifted UAE to fifth in the seven-team competition.

India are in first after Jemimah Rodrigues inspired them to wins in each of their first three matches, against Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka.

The UAE’s encounter with Thailand will be the precursor to a meeting between the old rivals India and Pakistan on the same field on Friday.