UAE denied in Women's Asia Cup as storm hampers run chase

An untimely storm helped consign UAE to defeat in their opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

At the midpoint of their fixture against Sri Lanka in Sylhet, the national team had appeared well placed to pick up their greatest scalp to date.

A trio of teenagers were outstanding with the ball as they restricted their celebrated opponents to 109 for nine from their 20 overs.

Vaishnave Mahesh, who had been the hero when UAE beat Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Qualifier a week earlier, took three wickets.

Mahika Gaur, who missed the Qualifier in Abu Dhabi due to school commitments, returned to the side with dramatic effect.

The 16-year-old left-arm quick took three for 21 from her four overs, including the prize scalp of Chamari Athapaththu for just six.

And Samaira Dharnidharka, who – like Vaishnave – is just 15, took two for 18.

Requiring 5.5 per over for 20 overs might have been a more manageable proposition than UAE were ultimately left with, especially once they had made it to 20 for one from their first four.

At that point, though, the sides were driven from the field by thunder. A brief but heavy shower followed, which kept them off.

By the time they returned, UAE’s target was readjusted to 66 from 11 overs, on the Duckworth Lewis Stern calculation.

It proved beyond the capabilities of Chaya Mughal’s young side, especially once Theertha Satish fell, caught and bowled by Sugandika Kumari for 19.

Inoka Ranaweera took two for seven in three overs and also affected the run out of Natasha Cherriath as UAE were kept to 54 for seven from their 11 overs.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had thrashed Malaysia, who had made it through the qualifying event as runners up behind UAE.

The national team will be back in action on Tuesday when they face India.