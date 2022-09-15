India-Pakistan match sold out: How to still get tickets for T20 World Cup 2022

The countdown has started for the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins next month; the qualifying stage starts on October 16 and the 'main' Super 12 matches on October 22.

Less than 12 months after Australia lifted the T20 trophy in Dubai, the men in gold and green will defend their title at home; a result of scheduling logjam caused by the pandemic.

Despite that, demand for tickets is very high: the International Cricket Council announced that over 500,000 have already been sold for the month-long tournament.

Fans from 82 countries have purchased tickets for the marquee event, which marks the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

As is the case at every ICC event, the India-Pakistan match is the most sought after game. The traditional rivals face off on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but match tickets were sold out as soon as they were made available. Also, additional standing room tickets were snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

However, the world body has announced that an official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.

The double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up is also sold out. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

A limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on November 3.

Tickets are still available for most matches and fans are urged to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”

The UAE will also be a part of the tournament, having secured entry into the qualification round in February. UAE booked a trip to Australia after beating Nepal in Muscat. The national team will be heading back to the global stage for the first time in seven years, and for just the fourth time in history.