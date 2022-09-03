Asia Cup 2022: when is the India v Pakistan rematch and how to watch it in the UAE?

The first encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 was one for the ages, with Rohit Sharma's team prevailing in the final over after a tense 39 overs in Dubai on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya was the star for India with bat and ball as he took the team in blue home with a six off spinner Mohammad Nawaz, chasing Pakistan's score of 147.

Read more Pakistan confident Shaheen Afridi will be fit for T20 World Cup

Young Pakistan quick Naseem Shah emerged as the hero for Babar Azam's team as he rattled India at the top and bowled a brave 18th over despite cramping up.

India then went on to defeat Hong Kong to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 from just 26 balls in an otherwise lacklustre show from India as their opponents made 152-5 in their allotted overs to lose by 40 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, stormed into next stage by crushing Hong Kong by 155 runs in Sharjah on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan returned to form with an unbeaten 78 against the Associate nation, with spinners Shadab Khan (4-8) and Nawaz (3-5) dismissing Hong Kong for a record low 38.

That set up another enthralling contest between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

What tournament are India playing Pakistan in?

India v Pakistan Super 4 stage match, Asia Cup 2022.

When is the India v Pakistan match taking place?

Sunday, September 4, from 6pm UAE time.

Where is the game being held?

Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch India v Pakistan in the UAE

Fans can enjoy all the action on Starzplay. You can view live matches, highlights, pre-game shows and post-match analysis on Starzplay, who have the rights to live stream the tournament across the Mena region.

You can subscribe to the cricket package for Dh 24.99 per month to enjoy the Asia Cup and live cricket throughout the year. Click here for more: https://starzplay.com/channels/cricket