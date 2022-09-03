Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan set up India rematch after thrashing Hong Kong

Pakistan will meet India in another Asia Cup 2022 blockbuster on Sunday night after they overpowered Hong Kong in Sharjah.

Mohammad Rizwan battled through the heat and humidity as he top scored with 78 not out.

Read more Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in thriller to seal Asia Cup Super 4 spot

Fakhar Zaman also made a half-century before a brutal assault from Khushdil Shah in the late-overs, which brought him 35 not out from 15 balls, helped Pakistan reach 193-2.

Hong Kong looked shell-shocked in reply as they sunk to 38 all out, which was the lowest T20 international score ever in a match involving a full member nation.

Naseem Shah showed no ill effects from the cramp which forced him to limp from the field against India four days earlier.

The fast bowler dismissed Hong Kong’s two leading batters, Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat, with just 16 runs on the board.

Hong Kong capitulated limply thereafter against Pakistan’s slow bowlers. Shadab Khan took 4-8 and Mohammed Nawaz 3-5, as Pakistan steamrollered their opposition to claim a 155-run win.

The result confirmed Pakistan’s progress to the Super 4 phase of the competition, which starts with Afghanistan against Sri Lanka on Saturday night.

Pakistan will then get the chance to try to avenge their opening defeat to India in the competition, when the two sides meet again at Dubai International Stadium a day later.

No points from the matches so far will carry through to the next phase, meaning the blows India landed in that win over Pakistan on Monday will not count for little.