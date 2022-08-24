Asia Cup permutations: How can UAE qualify to face Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Co?

Life under new captaincy might have started with a shock defeat for UAE, but their chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup are still in their own hands.

The national team fell to a one-wicket loss to Kuwait on the opening night of the qualifying event in Muscat.

Read more Olympic events the focus of Abu Dhabi Cricket's expansion plans

The side, now captained by CP Rizwan, bounced back with a vital win over Singapore next time out.

The hefty margin of victory – 47 runs – gave them a valuable net run-rate (NRR) kick that should aid them ahead of the final night of qualifying fixtures on Wednesday.

One team advances from the four-team qualifier in Oman, to face India and Pakistan in Dubai and Sharjah respectively next week.

With two games to play, Hong Kong, UAE and Kuwait can each take that place.

Fixtures

Oman Cricket Academy, Muscat

4pm, Kuwait v Singapore

8pm, UAE v Hong Kong

After a fantastic all-round performance, Hong Kong jump to the top of the standings with back to back wins in the Asia Cup 🏆 2022 qualifiers 👏

⁰#KUWvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/a1l9s9Yp5y — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 23, 2022

Permutations

1. Hong Kong

Four points

NRR: 0.716

Hong Kong, who have experience of qualifying for the Asia Cup at UAE’s expense, have won each of their matches so far.

If they complete a cleansweep by beating UAE on Wednesday, they are guaranteed to advance to the main competition.

Lose, and UAE will progress past them on account of a better run-rate – assuming nothing too wild happens in the first match of the evening.

2. UAE

Two points

NRR: 1.045

If UAE beat Hong Kong, they will be tied on four points. CP Rizwan’s side would leapfrog Hong Kong, though, on account of a superior run-rate.

They also have the advantage of playing the last game of the qualifier, and thus know exactly what is required of them.

3. Kuwait

Two points

NRR: -0.421

Kuwait stunned UAE with a final-over, last-wicket win in their opening match.

It means they have a chance of advancing to play against cricket’s biggest stars, although it has been rendered a long shot by their subsequent eight-wicket loss to Hong Kong.

If they are to advance their run-rate past UAE’s, they will need to win by a minimum of 78 runs, or make a successful chase in approximately 11 overs.

Even then, they would need to exceed each of those victory margins if they were to stand a chance in a tie-breaker.

The reward

The winner of the Qualifier will get to face India on Wednesday August 31 at the Dubai International Stadium, and Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday September 2.