Olympic events the focus of Abu Dhabi Cricket's expansion plans

Abu Dhabi Cricket has announced a major revamp of their facilities, with "Olympic-focused" events at the centre of their expansion plans.

The venue, which will now be known as the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, will house the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, Abu Dhabi Rackets Club, Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club and Abu Dhabi Archery Club.

Also, ADCSH is building a new eight-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool. The Hub will also have an eight-lane 400 metre running track, which will be available for both community athletes and international teams.

“These developments significantly strengthen our proactive partnership commitment with Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub in our ongoing drive to encourage sports and fitness activity among the UAE capital’s residents and provide truly accessible training opportunities,” said Aref Al Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“The developments also greatly strengthen our potential to host international sporting events in the UAE capital in partnership with global rights holders.”

The new swimming pool will be a legacy piece, created by combining the 25m training and 25m finals pool used at last year’s Fina World Swimming Championships at the Etihad Arena.

The new developments extend the venue's sporting footprint to 251,000 square metres, taking its partner club portfolio to 30 and the number of sports played there to 35.

“This all transforms ADCSH into the region’s most forward-thinking and community-focused facility with unrivalled multi-sport facilities,” said ADCSH’s chief executive Matthew Boucher.

“The developments build on our world-class international and domestic cricket facilities and credentials, which have made our facility, home to the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, an instantly recognised and admired global cricketing venue.

"Cricket will remain a key focus for us with the rebrand and expansion enhancing our product range for the benefit of the entire community and reflecting the growing interest in pursuing sports among Abu Dhabi residents.

"Our efforts are totally aligned to our continued support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s campaign to achieve the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision of fostering a healthy, inclusive, active, and engaged community, and to the capital reinforcing its credentials as a preferred venue for major international sporting events.”