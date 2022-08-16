Jonny Bairstow and Paul Stirling join Andre Russell at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Jonny Bairstow will join up with Kolkata Knight Riders’ mainstays Andre Russell and Sunil Narine when the organisation make their International League T20 bow.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be the third side to represent the Kolkata-based franchise in global T20 leagues, when the first UAE-based competition starts in 2023.

KKR have twice won the Indian Premier League, while the side which bears the name of Trinidad and Tobago are the most successful in Caribbean Premier League history.

The Knight Riders announced the first 14 players of their ADKR franchise for the ILT20 on Tuesday.

Along with Russell, Narine and Bairstow is the Irish opener Paul Stirling, who already has an affiliation with the capital, as he plays for Team Abu Dhabi in the ADT10.

As well as the sides representing Kolkata, Trinidad and Tobago, and Abu Dhabi, Knight Riders have also invested in Major League Cricket in the USA.

Ali Khan, the United States fast bowler, is also part of their squad for the ILT20.

“Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision and strategy,” Venky Mysore, the chief executive of the franchise, was quoted as saying.

“It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, as part of ADKR.

“We are really delighted Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR’s journey in ILT20.”

ADKR squad for 2023 ILT20: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover