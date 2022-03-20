Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling to conduct coaching clinic for young cricketers in Abu Dhabi

Budding cricketers in the UAE are in for a treat with England's 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and Ireland veteran batsman Paul Stirling providing a coaching masterclass.

The experienced duo, who played together for both Ireland and Middlesex, are set to work with players aged eight to 19 from April 4-8 at the Zayed Cricket Academy.

Morgan and Stirling are two of the most devastating players on the circuit, with the star England batsman also regarded as having one of the finest white-ball cricket minds and Stirling having played international cricket for 14 years. Needless to say, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pick the brains of two experienced cricketers.

"Our main aim throughout the camp is to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to become budding young cricketers and, over everything else, we want them to enjoy playing cricket," said Morgan.

"I'm a huge advocate for kids playing cricket as it's a sport that has fantastic values such as discipline, respect and fair play, that stick with you throughout your whole life.

"I've spent a lot of time in Abu Dhabi for World Cups, Test match cricket, pre-season camps and the Abu Dhabi T10. What I've learned in that time is that the facilities are amazing, the weather is perfect and, as a cricketer, those are two things that you're heavily relying on when you're going out to improve your game. It's one of the best places in the world in regards to facilities."

The pair were most recently in Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10, where Morgan captained Delhi Bulls to a runners-up spot and Stirling represented capital franchise Team Abu Dhabi for a second successive year.

Stirling - who won the inaugural T10 competition alongside Morgan - became the highest run-scorer in Abu Dhabi T10 history during the tournament's most recent edition and his attacking approach to batting will bring great excitement to Zayed Cricket Academy.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have been coming here regularly since 2008. The facilities are of the highest standard with so much to offer all abilities and ages," said Stirling.

Paul Stirling of Ireland plays a shot during the T20 World Cup qualifier against the UAE in Muscat, Oman, on February 18, 2022. Subas Humagain for The National

"What a great opportunity for the kids to come and enjoy some cricket Abu Dhabi. It’s the perfect place for all levels to come and work on their game and learn from some of the best coaches going around."

The training camp will be delivered to two age groups; eight-12s (8.30am to 12.30pm) and 13-19s (5.pm to 8pm). It will take place across Abu Dhabi Cricket's world-class cricket facilities at the multi-sport venue and the final day will include an hour-long question and answer session with Morgan and Stirling that is open to both the kids attending the camp and their parents.

As well as being a great chance for young cricketers in the UAE to learn from Morgan and Stirling, Abu Dhabi Cricket also welcomes international players looking to make the most of this unique opportunity through a number of travel and accommodation packages.

For more information, contact Zayed Cricket Academy on 050 470 9033 or email zcainfo@abudhabicricket.ae.