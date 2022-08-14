UAE remain in the hunt in World Cup League 2

The UAE managed to cling on to third place in the Cricket World Cup League 2 in absentia on Saturday.

The national team would have slipped out of the top three had United States beaten Scotland in their one-day international in Aberdeen.

USA had appeared well placed to achieve that victory halfway through the game at Mannofield.

A fine innings of 123 not out from 87 balls by Aaron Jones meant they posted 295-8 from their 50 overs.

The home team made light work of the chase, though, thanks to the excellence of Calum MacLeod.

The Scotland batter picked up his second player of the match award in consecutive matches, after his sparkling 117 set his side up for a five-wicket win.

MacLeod had also made a defining half-century in Scotland’s easy win in the opening game of the series against UAE.

The two sides meet again on Sunday, with UAE knowing they need to improve if they are maintain their pursuit of automatic progress to the World Cup Qualifier next year.

USA are just a point behind UAE, with only the top three guaranteed a place in the qualifying event for the 50-over showpiece in India.

The national team conclude their tour against United States on Tuesday, before flying back to Dubai and then on to Muscat for the Asia Cup Qualifier.