UAE’s Asia Cup and T20 World Cup fixtures: when might they play India and Pakistan?

The UAE will be back in action for the first time in two months when they start a Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Scotland this week.

The one-day internationals against the hosts and United States mark the start of a busy schedule for the national team.

The players are unlikely to be complaining about what awaits, given the itinerary includes trips to some of the sport’s biggest events, and potential fixtures against the giants of the game.

Cricket World Cup League 2

Ahmed Raza’s side will return to action for the first time since the start of June when they play at Mannofield in Aberdeen, in the far north east of Scotland.

They will be familiar with their opponents. Scotland and the United States provided the opposition last time out, when the 50-over World Cup pre-qualifying league decamped to Texas.

Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind was player of the series there, as UAE won two and lost two matches on their first tour to the United States.

It means they are third in the table, eight points behind Scotland, with two games in hand. Oman lead the way.

All the matches start at 11am in Aberdeen, which is 2pm UAE time. They are set to be livestreamed on icc.tv.

UAE fixtures

Wednesday, August 10 – Scotland v UAE

Thursday, August 11 - UAE v United States

Saturday, August 14 – Scotland v UAE

Monday, August 15 – UAE v United States

Asia Cup

UAE have had to wait a long time for their shot at qualification for the Asia Cup.

They obliterated the competition in the first pre-qualifying tournament in Muscat in 2020, only for the final qualifier – and the Asia Cup itself – to be postponed because of Covid.

Now they have the potential of playing at an Asia Cup on home soil. The tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah next month, having been relocated from Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis there.

UAE have to head back to Muscat in their attempts to make it there. If they do make it through the four-team qualifier in Oman, they will face the giants of India and Pakistan within the space of three days.

UAE’s qualifier fixtures

Sunday, August 21 - UAE v Kuwait (in Muscat)

Monday, August 22 – UAE v Singapore

Wednesday, August 24 – UAE v Hong Kong

Potential Asia Cup fixtures

Wednesday, August 31 – India v Qualifier (Dubai)

Friday, September 2 – Pakistan v Qualifier (Sharjah)

T20 World Cup

The Asia Cup is being played in the T20 format to provide the teams practice ahead of the important business that follows.

The men’s T20 World Cup starts in October in Australia. UAE will be playing in the first round, having qualified in thrilling fashion in Muscat earlier this year.

The national team face fixtures against Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The top two sides from that group will get the chance to play in the main event.

UAE fixtures

Sunday, October 16 – UAE v Netherlands (Geelong)

Tuesday, October 18 – UAE v Sri Lanka (Geelong)

Thursday, October 20 – UAE v Namibia (Geelong)