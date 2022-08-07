UAE records 945 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 945 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the number of infections remained below 1,000 for the third day in a row.

Another 980 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Sunday's caseload brought the country's overall tally of infections to 998,714.

There have been 977,608 recoveries and 2,337 deaths to date.

A further 191,532 PCR tests were carried out during the reporting period.

Nearly 179 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks following a surge in infection rates in June.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks when in indoor public settings and to follow isolation rules if infected.