England in pole position to complete series clean-sweep over New Zealand

England have played themselves into a good position to beat New Zealand in the third Test at Headingley and complete a 3-0 series clean-sweep.

After being bowled out for 360 – with Jonny Bairstow's magnificent innings ending on 162 and Jamie Overton falling three runs short of a debut century – and securing a lead of 31, England then reduced the Black Caps to 168-5 on Sunday.

Three quick wickets late on had reduced New Zealand from 152-2 to 161-5 and Kane Williamson's side reached stumps on Day 3 with a lead of 137.

Jamie Overton had Tom Latham caught behind for 76 with the first ball after tea and, immediately after another break – this time for rain – Devon Conway was brilliantly taken one-handed by Ollie Pope at short leg off Joe Root.

Matthew Potts then once again claimed the crucial wicket of Williamson for 48, before Jack Leach had Henry Nicholls caught and bowled for seven.

Daryll Mitchell and Tom Blundell will be at the crease when play starts on Sunday morning and New Zealand will need the in-form duo will again come to their rescue.

But new England captain Ben Stokes will sense an opportunity to make it three wins out of three in what has been a thrilling start to his red-ball reign.

The impressive Potts, who finished the day with figures of 2-20 from his 9.5 overs, was pleased to make the most of the Headingley atmosphere.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said on Sky Sports Cricket. “Every time I pull on the England shirt, it is something I wear with pride and am just relishing every chance I get.

“The Western Terrace were really ramped up at the end there and we tried to use it to our advantage and create a bit of atmosphere when the wicket was not particularly doing much to try to get them on our side.

“You know as a batsman when the crowd is against you, it can be a hard place to be.”

On his own bowling, Potts added: “With the wicket not doing too much, I have just tried to bang it in on a length.

“I don’t think there is any great secret, just a bit of wobble and maybe the odd swinger on a good length and hopefully something will happen.

“When it doesn’t it is not a drama, so you just try to control it as well.”

Earlier in the day, Overton fell agonisingly close to reaching a century when he edged Trent Boult to first slip on 97. The New Zealand quick finished with 4-104.

Bairstow went past the 150 mark for the third time his career before chipping Michael Bracewell to mid-off. His 167 came off 157 balls and included 24 fours.

There was also a brutal cameo from Stuart Broad who cracked 42 off 36 balls, including six fours and two sixes.