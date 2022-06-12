South Africa dominate India again to win second T20 in Cuttack

South Africa maintained their remarkable record against India in 2022 with Heinrich Klaasen playing a clinical knock on a challenging surface in the second T20 on Sunday.

Klaasen cracked 81 from just 46 balls with seven fours and five sixes on a Barabati Stadium surface where all other batsmen struggled. His innings allowed the Proteas to chase down India's total of 148-6 with relative ease despite losing three wickets themselves in the first six overs of the chase in Cuttack.

For India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the stand-out bowler as he made life miserable for the South African batsmen with late swing, picking up 4-13. The rest of the Indian bowlers were, however, below par with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal particularly off colour as he went for 49 from four overs in a low-scoring game.

The Proteas reached the target with four wickets and 10 balls to spare, maintaining their upper hand in bilateral matches against the Indians. Earlier in the year, South Africa defeated India 2-1 in the Test series at home and swept the ODIs 3-0.

Kumar put South Africa in trouble at 29-3 inside six overs on a tough batting pitch before Klaasen and Temba Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 runs to put the chase back on track.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets in a losing cause. AFP

Kumar dismissed Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius in his first two overs and then bowled Rassie van der Dussen, who made 75 in his team's opening win. Klaasen soaked the pressure and the humidity with his clean hitting.

Klaasen looked to complete the match with a six when five were needed, but was caught in the deep. But the job had been done and left-hander David Miller hit the winning runs to finish with 20 not out.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for one to bring up his 50th T20 wicket for South Africa and returned figures of 1-15.

Left-handed opener Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (40) then attempted to rebuild the innings with a 45-run partnership that was broken by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who took two wickets.

Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to give the team a late push during his 36-run unbeaten stand with Harshal Patel but the effort was not enough. South Africa had chased down 212 in the first T20 and now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.