Paul Collingwood 'amazed' by calls for Joe Root to step down as England Test captain

England's interim head coach Paul Collingwood has thrown his support behind Test captain Joe Root and said he is "amazed" that questions are being asked about his future as skipper.

England have won just one of their last 17 Tests and the pressure has been mounting on Root following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat by Australia and a 1-0 loss in the West Indies.

The results prompted former captains Michael Atherton, Michael Vaughan, and Nasser Hussain to suggest it should be the end of the road for Root, who has signalled his desire to continue in the role.

"Sometimes it amazes me that he gets questioned, because of how it feels within the dressing room," said Collingwood, who was in charge for the West Indies tour after Chris Silverwood stepped down.

"It's the first time I've experienced him as a head coach, and worked with him. You can see the passion, the drive. There's a real hunger to get it right. These aren't just words coming out of his mouth.

"He's desperate to get the team back to winning games of cricket. I can't say anything but positivity in terms of what he has done leadership wise in the dressing room, trying to move this team forward."

Collingwood said the likes of Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes had been "superb" on their Caribbean tour but added that he understood the scrutiny the team is under.

"I can see it because we're not winning games of cricket," he said. "When you have that kind of record, I can understand where the noise comes from."

After back-to-back series losses in Australia and the Caribbean, England have time to prepare for their next challenge and will host New Zealand in a two-Test series starting June 2.