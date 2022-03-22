Pakistan keep Australia bowlers at bay in Lahore Test

Australia's middle order batsmen helped put the team in a position of strength before Pakistan batsmen kept the visiting bowlers at bay on the second day of the third Test in Lahore on Tuesday.

All-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit fifties to help the Aussies post 391. Thereafter, Pakistan's batsmen dug in on a placid Gaddafi Stadium surface, reaching 90-1 by the end of the day's play.

Abdullah Shafique was batting on 45 and Azhar Ali 30 as the two took the home team safely to stumps after losing the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq for 11.

The 22-year-old Shafique and the experienced Azhar, playing his 94th Test but the first in his home city of Lahore, came together after Ul-Haq was out lbw by Pat Cummins and the two showed lot of patience to keep the probing Australian bowlers at bay.

The previous two pitches in the series offered next to nothing to the bowlers and the story continued in the decider, with a low and slow surface making run-scoring difficult and edges also barely carrying.

For the hosts, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi bagged four wickets apiece as Pakistan dismissed the tourists for less than 400, which was a psychological victory.

The duo led a late charge that saw Pakistan pick up the last five wickets for 71 runs after the visitors returned from lunch at 320-5. Young quick Shah finished with 4-58 and experienced left-armer Afridi with 4-79.

In the morning session, Green (79) and Carey (67) frustrated Pakistan by adding an invaluable 135 for the sixth wicket. Pakistan were looking to make early inroads at the start of play with the second new ball only five overs in. But Australia, who resumed at 232-5, took advantage of a benign Gaddafi Stadium pitch to bat through 28 overs unscathed.

However, the hosts came out strong after the lunch break. Spinner Nauman Ali trapped Carey leg-before in the fourth over after the break. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit seven boundaries during his innings.

Green was then castled by the impressive Shah after a resolute 223-minute stay that included nine boundaries.

Pakistan thought they had removed Carey for 27 when umpire Aleem Dar gave him out caught behind off fast bowler Hasan Ali but the Australian reviewed straight away. Technology showed he had missed the ball, which had also not carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Shah also picked up the wicket of Nathan Lyon while Afridi knocked over Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson.

Pacer Shah said his focus was on containing runs and getting the old ball to make an impact. “The pitch was slow and ball was not carrying,” he said. “But the ball was reversing. My plan was to contain and not give away runs.

“I have worked hard on bowling with the old ball. When you bowl with old ball, your line and length improves and you also have to maintain pace.”