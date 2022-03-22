Australia's T20 world champions train for limited overs tour of Pakistan - in pictures

Australia's white-ball specialists began training back home for the limited overs tour of Pakistan on Wednesday.

T20 world champions Australia have named one of their most inexperienced squads in recent times for a major tour, having fielded a full-strength side for the ongoing Test series in Pakistan.

Star opener David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins were among the big names left out of Australia's 16-man squad.

Australia's fast-bowling attack will also be without Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Starc. In the batting line-up, hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell misses the tour as he got married recently.

On Wednesday, left-arm bowler Ben Dwarshuis was included in the squad after a hamstring injury ruled fast bowler Kane Richardson out of their limited-overs tour.

That means Jason Behrendorff, with 11 ODIs under his belt, is the most experienced seamer in the side. However, Australia have decent experience in the spin and all-round department in the form of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh.

"One thing that will help is the guys have played a lot of T20 cricket," captain Aaron Finch told Cricket Australia's website ahead of the team's departure for Pakistan.

"They're quite inexperienced for Australia but I think playing T20 cricket will help them in that regard. There's a lot of skill in the group and guys that have been around one-day cricket for a long time domestically as well.

"When you have got guys like Abbott, he's been around [international cricket] for a long time, Behrendorff [as well] – they've played a lot of state cricket, so I think it'll be fine."

Australia white-ball squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa