Newly-crowned world No 1 India train for T20 series vs Sri Lanka - in pictures

Rohit Sharma's stint as India's full-time captain got off to the perfect start as India completed a 6-0 sweep across the ODI and T20 series against the West Indies.

Their whitewash in the 20-over format pushed India to the No 1 ranking, providing more confidence to the management that is charting a new path for the team in terms of personnel and playing approach.

India have been missing a number of players through injury or player rotation and that will continue during the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

Spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson have returned to India's squad, as has fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

However, former captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant have been rested for the three T20s. They will both return for the two Tests against the islanders in Mohali (March 4) and Bengaluru (March 12). Seamer Deepak Chahar has picked up a thigh injury and is unlikely to be fit in time.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have replaced three players injured during their 4-1 T20 series defeat to Australia.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Tushara and Ramesh Mendis will all miss the India series. Uncapped 21-year-old bowler Ashian Daniel was the sole addition, giving him a chance to make his international debut, as the squad was reduced from 20 to 18 players.