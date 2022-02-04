Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain suspended from bowling for illegal action

Young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday that his action was found to be illegal.

Umpires in Australia first reported Hasnain last month when he played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder. His action was then tested in Lahore as the fast bowler was due to fly back home in time to compete in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

“The PCB received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits," the PCB said in a statement.

“As per the illegal bowling action regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket,” .

Hasnain, 21, has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 18 T20s and has taken 29 wickets. He is considered to be among the best up-and-coming fast bowlers with the ability to bowl over 90mph.

Hasnain took three wickets in three games for his franchise Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL, but was dropped for Thursday’s game against Islamabad United.

The report was reviewed by Cricket Australia’s independent expert, who also found Hasnain’s bowling action to be illegal.

The Pakistan board said the young quick won't take part in PSL 2022 and instead focus on rectifying his action.

“He will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League. Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible."