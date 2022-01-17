Australia v England: batting and bowling averages from Ashes series - in pictures

Another Ashes series has just drawn to a close in what turned out to be an embarrassingly one-sided affair Down Under.

On Sunday, Australia thrashed England by 142 runs in Hobart in the fifth and final Test to complete a 4-0 series victory for the Baggy Greens, led by first-time captain Pat Cummins.

Australia dominated from the start with England opener Rory Burns falling for a golden duck in the first Test in Brisbane and the hosts winning comprehensively by nine wickets.

Australian batsman Travis Head was Player of the Match after his 152 in the first innings. He scored a century off 85 balls, the fastest Test ton ever at the Gabba.

The second Test in Adelaide was a similarly one-sided affair with Australia taking the honours by a mammoth 275 runs after posting a huge 473-9 in their first innings.

Again, it was an Australian batsman named Player of the Match, this time Marnus Labuschagne, whose 103 was his first century against England.

Melbourne hosted the third Test as the home side handed out another battering, winning the match by an innings and 14 runs and retaining the Ashes.

Australia bowler Scott Boland, making his Test debut, was Player of the Match after taking a ludicrous 6-7 as England were bowled out for 68 in their second innings.

The fourth Test finally saw some fight from England who secured a draw but were one wicket away from defeat in Sydney.

Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century in the fifth Test at Hobart. Reuters

There was no competition for Player of the Match after Usman Khawaja, playing his first match of the series, scored a century in both innings.

Finally, it was on to Hobart where England's humiliation was completed as they were again beaten, this time inside three days.

Head was again Player of the Match thanks to his first innings ton and he would also be named Player of the Series.

In the gallery above, you can see who finished top of the charts for run-scoring and wicket-taking in the series. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe