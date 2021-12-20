Australia break England resistance to take 2-0 Ashes lead in Adelaide

England batsmen fought valiantly on the final day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide but fast bowler Jhye Richardson had the final say with a five-wicket haul as Australia prevailed by 275 runs on Monday to take a 2-0 series lead.

Chasing an unlikely victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the match. Chris Woakes scored 44, which was the highest individual score in England's second innings. But it was wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who defied the hosts the most with a dogged 26 off 207 balls.

In the end, pacer Richardson emerged as the match-winner, picking up 5-42 which included the scalps of Buttler and Woakes.

"They showed some great resilience today," Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith said of the visitors.

"Jos played a really good innings, he faced over 200 balls.

"We were trying to stay as calm as we could out in the middle and just thought, a couple of good balls and a couple of wickets and we'll keep going."

When Joe Root, the world's number one Test batsmen, was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the final over on Sunday, England's hopes rested on the shoulders of all-rounder Ben Stokes.

On Monday, he tried hard and lasted 77 balls for 12 runs before off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck. The umpire initially gave the lbw shout not out, but Australia reviewed and it was shown to be in front.

What a way to end an epic innings! 😲



That's the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Ollie Pope lasted only seven balls, edging to Steve Smith at slip off Starc. Thereafter, the visitors put up a real fight.

Jos Buttler (26) and Chris Woakes (44) dug in to frustrate Australia in a 61-run stand and raise hopes of an improbable rescue act.

However, Richardson breached Woakes' defence with an off-cutter to rattle the stumps and put the Aussie back in control.

Ollie Robinson made a dogged eight before Smith took his sixth catch of the match to dismiss him off Lyon. But the biggest moment of the day came when Buttler incredibly fell after surviving nearly 35 overs by stepping on his own stumps.

Root's team head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting Sunday knowing that the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Don Bradman's Aussies back in 1936-37.

"The reason it's disappointing is because we made the same mistakes. I think we could have bowled a lot fuller, and with the bat we need to be better, make bigger scores and apply better," said Root.

"The second innings is the attitude and desire we need. It's frustrating because we know we are better. Lessons learnt, we have to be better in the next game."